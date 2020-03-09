South Dakota women move into Summit League final

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (Courtesy USD Sports Information) -- South Dakota’s inside presence dominated in the Coyotes’ 65-43 win over Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament semifinals on Monday afternoon inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

No. 17/12 South Dakota (29-2) advances to its seventh Summit League Tournament Championship game in eight years. The Coyotes enter the championship match-up riding an 18-game winning streak that ranks fourth in the nation.

“Our effort and awareness defensively was really strong from the start, which allowed us to pull out a really good victory despite not shooting it at a high clip from the arc,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our team showed a lot of maturity and our ability to make adjustments on the offensive end allowed us to score it more efficiently, especially during the second and third quarter."

The Coyotes dominated the inside game, outscoring the Golden Eagles 44-14 in the paint. Senior forward Taylor Frederick and junior center Hannah Sjerven led the charge with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Sjerven tallied her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points, 13 boards, seven blocks and three steals. She tied her career highs for both blocks and rebounds in the game. Sjerven also moved to fourth on USD’s career blocks chart.

Frederick finished 8-of-10 from the field, scoring her 16 points in 17 minutes. She also grabbed six boards.

Joining the duo in double-figures for the 30th time this season was senior guard Ciara Duffy with 10 points. Junior guard Chloe Lamb added nine points, six assists and five rebounds.

USD shot 40 percent (27-of-68) from the field for the game, while holding Oral Roberts to 21 percent (12-of-56). The Coyotes finished with four 3-pointers, although three of them came in the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes take on South Dakota State in the finals at 1 p.m. Tuesday.