Spencer woman dies after being hit by truck while riding moped

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A woman from Spencer, Iowa, has died after a fatal accident on March 7.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at about 3 p.m. on Highway 71 near the intersection with 260th Street, several miles north of Spencer.

The sheriff's office says 59-year-old Laurie Peters was driving a moped northbound on Highway 71 when a pickup pulling a trailer hit the rear of her moped.

The pickup was driven by 66-year-old Bart Sullivan of Dunlap, Iowa. Authorities say Sullivan did not see Peters on her moped while traveling northbound on Highway 71.

Authorities say Peters was taken to the Spencer Hospital with incapacitating injuries. She was life-flighted to Sioux Falls and later died at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says the accident remains under investigation.