12 South Sioux City students asked to ‘self-quarantine’ after possible exposure to individual with coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- School and local health officials are asking 12 South Sioux City students to self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus.

Officials with South Sioux City Community Schools and the Dakota County Health Department held a news conference Monday morning about 12 local students who could have been exposed to coronavirus during a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont, Nebraska.

Officials say the 12 Special Olympics students from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Dakota County participated in the tournament on Feb. 29 where an individual at the event was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health officials say the 12 students who participated in the tournament are at very low risk of contracting the virus, due to limited exposure to the individual.

But out of caution, health officials are asking the players, coaches and team staff who participated at the event to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms until Saturday, March 14.

They are also being asked to self-report to the Dakota County Health Department for guidance.

Symptoms of coronavirus are much like the flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Health officials say people can take everyday steps that can reduce the chances of exposure and protect others. The steps are the same that would be taken to prevent the flu, the common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve) and throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eating well, and exercising all help the body stay resistant to disease.

Consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

