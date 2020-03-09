West Sioux falls to undefeated North Linn in state opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- West Sioux lost a thriller to undefeated North Linn in round one of the Iowa boys Class 2A state basketball tournament Monday, 56-51. Austin Hillmer made two free throws with seven seconds left to clinch the win.

West Sioux led 10-6 after a quarter but trailed 26-25 at halftime after North Linn put up 20 points in the second quarter. The Falcons led 39-38 going to the fourth quarter.

Bryce Coppock and Kade Lynott led West Sioux with 12 points each. Baxter Walsh had 11 points and Hunter Dekkers had eight points. Austin Miller led North Linn with 24 points and Hillmer had 19.

West Sioux ends the season at 22-3. North Linn (24-0) will play in the 2A semifinals Wednesday at 8:15 pm.