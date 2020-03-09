World financial markets take another nosedive

New York City, New York (NBC) -- World financial markets took another nosedive on Monday, March 9. The Dow Jones had its worst point drop ever. Down more than 2,000 points, the Standard & Poor's 500 dropped 226 points.

Analysts say investors are frightened by the growing worldwide spread of Coronavirus and a growing oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump, in Florida for a campaign fundraiser, continued to downplay the threat of Coronavirus.

He touted falling gas prices as good for the consumer and blamed the quote, "fake news," for the market drop.

While things look bleak for people who have retirement accounts which invest in stocks, at least one analyst sees some good news.

"If you're contributing the 401k, the bright side is, every contribution you're making now is getting better prices than you did in the first half of February," said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst.

President Trump will meet with Wall Street executives on Wednesday to discuss the state of the economy amidst the Coronavirus crisis.