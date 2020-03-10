23rd Annual NAIA Unified Basketball Clinic with Special Olympics Iowa hosted at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday morning teams competing in the NA-IA Division II Women's National Championship tournament teamed up for some fun activities with Special Olympics.

The 23rd Annual NAIA Unified Basketball Clinic was held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The teams got to play games with several Special Olympics Athletes from across Iowa.



The athletes got to not only shoot some baskets but play cornhole and run underneath a giant parachute.



Officials with Special Olympics Iowa say Unified Sports is something they do across the country and helps all of the athletes create lasting memories.

"All of the athletes are participating in shared interests, in this case obviously being basketball, so they are able to have those experiences and create those memories through something they both enjoy," said Lexxi O'Brien, Unified Programs Coordinator for Special Olympics. Iowa.

Special Olympics Athletes say meeting the NA-IA Athletes gives them hope and motivation to continue getting better as they pursue a future in athletics.

"It mostly gives people, if one of them wants to become a basketball player they have hope they can become better and more trained," said Luis Arellano, West Middle School.

"Well it means a lot to get to know them and know what they have been through in their life," said Luis Hernandez, West Middle School.

Crews were also busy finishing getting ready for the beginning of the NAIA Women's National Championship which kicks-off Wensday morning.



The tournament begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. and runs through Monday March 17.

For a full list of games https://www.naia.org/sports/wbkb2/2017-18/releases/20180606ccejx