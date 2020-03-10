American exposed to the coronavirus on cruise ship released from Nebraska quarantine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- An American who was exposed to the coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship and who was being monitored at an Omaha hospital has been released from quarantine.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said Tuesday that the patient tested negative for COVID-19 three times before being cleared to leave. Seven others who were exposed to the virus on the Diamond Princess were released from quarantine in Omaha last week.

Seven more remain at the Omaha hospital.

Separately, a 36-year-old Omaha woman who contracted COVID-19 while traveling to the United Kingdom remains in critical condition in the hospital's Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

