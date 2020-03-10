Biden wins Democratic primary in Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Joe Biden has won Michigan's Democratic primary.

The former vice president's victory in Michigan on Tuesday, as well as Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders, who is seeking to jump-start his campaign.

Michigan was the largest of the six states voting Tuesday, with 125 pledged delegates at stake. Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan's 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Losing the state this year may greatly diminish his chances at the nomination.

Sanders could still get a boost later in the night in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state.

But fewer delegates were at stake than in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan.