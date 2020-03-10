Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 2020 census is off and running now that the questionnaire is available on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

For the first time, most people are being encouraged to answer the questions online, though they can still answer by telephone or return the form by mail.

The results will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending gets distributed.

Census workers will go door-to-door in May to ask the questions in homes that haven't responded.

The coronavirus outbreak could disrupt this since disaster plans call for workers to drop off questionnaires with the hope that people will respond on their own.

To visit the Census Bureau's new website, click here.

The 2020 census kicked off in rural Alaska in January. Now, the rest of the nation gets to start participating in the once-a-decade headcount.

From March 12 to 20, the Census Bureau is sending out notices to 95% of households across the country letting people know they can start filling out the questionnaire online.

About 80% of households receiving the initial mailings will be encouraged to answer the questions online. Around 20% of households will get a paper questionnaire that can be mailed back because they live in neighborhoods with low Internet access or large numbers of seniors.