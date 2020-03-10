Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Antelope County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte, Colfax, Butler and

Seward Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With temperatures below freezing, a few

slick spots are possible, especially bridges and sidewalks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&