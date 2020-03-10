Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – North Platte, NE
Holt County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Holt, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Frontier Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing drizzle are also possible
this morning. Be prepared for slick spots on area roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&