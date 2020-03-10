Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – North Platte, NE

Holt County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Holt, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Frontier Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing drizzle are also possible

this morning. Be prepared for slick spots on area roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

