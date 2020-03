SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday night, firefighters put out a fire on Sioux City's North Side.

The call came in just before 9:00 p.m., in the 700 block of 16th Street in Sioux City.

Crews with Sioux City Fire Rescue say they could see smoke, but they had to open the wall to locate the source.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.