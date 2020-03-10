First rain, then fog, then a warmer Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds were on the increase today as light rain developed across the region

The rain will move east early tonight and then areas of fog are likely to develop with lows dipping a bit below 30 degrees.

Wednesday could start with areas of fog and low clouds.

We should burn those off heading into Wednesday afternoon and then temperatures will get very nice for us with highs in the 50s across the area.

We could see a few sprinkles or very light showers move through from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday will also become windy with highs a bit cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will be dry during the day with highs in the mid 40s.

More changes continue to move in as a storm system develops over the Midwest.

This system will give Siouxland a chance of a rain and snow combination for Friday night and Saturday with highs on Saturday in the upper 30s.

Our weather is going to continue to be very active into next week.

Sunday will give us a slight chance of light rain and snow with highs near 40.

The chance of a rain and snow combination may get even better on both Monday and Tuesday with highs both days in the low 40s.