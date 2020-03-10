Gitchie Manitou mass murders presentation led by authors of best selling book

North Sioux City, South Dakota (KTIV) -- North Sioux City Community Library on Tuesday night hosted a power point presentation about the 1973 Gitchie Manitou mass murders, when five teenagers were attacked in Lyon County, Iowa.

Four of them were brutally murdered and the fifth was raped. Allen, James and David Fryer were convicted of the crimes and sentenced to life in prison.

In the book, Gitchie Girl: The Survivor's Inside Story of the Mass Murders that Shocked the Heartland, authors Phil and Sandy Hamman tell the inside story of the lone Gitchie Girl survivor, Sandra Cheskey.

"One of the things that we wanted to do is share Sandra's story and how it might be able to help other people but we also through book sales raise money for the council on sexual assault and domestic violence," said Phil Hamman.

The presentation included a book signing, question and answer session, and a meet and greet with the authors of the book.