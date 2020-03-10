Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say 22 Iowans are among the thousands of passengers and crew who were quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Northern California, and most of them are preparing to return home.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that 18 of the Iowans will be flown home on a government-chartered plane and kept in isolation in their homes.

None of them have shown symptoms of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but they will be screened before and after the flight.

At least 21 of the roughly 3,500 passengers and crew on the Grand Princess cruise have tested positive for the disease.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Health officials say people can help prevent the spread of the virus by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

