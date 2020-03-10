Grinnell College to shift to ‘online learning’ due to coronavirus concerns

GRINNELL, Iowa (KTIV) -- Officials at Grinnell College are informing students of steps they are implementing due to concerns with the coronavirus.

The college announced Tuesday the procedures that will be put in place on campus.

After consulting with medical experts, the college is advising students to make plans to go home for spring break and finish the semester there.

"All students are expected to leave campus by Monday, March 23. Details on meal plans will be forthcoming. If you need emergency financial assistance, please contact Student Affairs. We will be asking all students to share information about their plans to leave campus," said the college in an official release. "Please be on the look-out for an e-mail from Student Affairs with an individual link to a form for you to register your plans. All students MUST fill out this form."

The college says students with exceptional reasons to stay on campus can petition to remain. But those who remain on campus will be expected to stay within the state of Iowa for the remainder of the semester.

Students are also being encouraged to take as many as their belongings as possible, specifically the items and materials needed to continue their studies since the college will also be shifting to distance learning.

Classes will continue to meet through Friday, March 13. Starting after spring break, March 30, the college will shift to online learning.

Grinnell College has also suspended all college-sponsored international and domestic travel through May 15. this restriction includes travel such as musical, athletic and alternative break trips.

Anyone with questions about the situation on campus is asked to contact Student Affairs. More information will be sent out to students as the situation develops.

Health officials advise students that several precautionary measures can aid in defending against the flu and the coronavirus:

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper arm/elbow.

Clean hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Regularly clean and disinfect shared surfaces and objects that are touched frequently (faucets, doorknobs, phones, etc.).

Avoid contact with sick people.

