Iowa health officials give update on coronavirus in the state

IOWA (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is offered an update, Tuesday, on the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati talked about who is most prone to getting the virus.

She also addressed the number of positive cases in Iowa, which is up to eight. Seven of those cases are in Johnson County, in eastern Iowa, and one is in Pottawattamie County, in western Iowa.

She also talked about health insurance companies covering the cost of coronavirus testing and treatment.

She said many people have asked about the cost of a hospital visit, and whether it would be covered by insurers.

"Insurance coverage from my understanding is that insurance companies have indicated that they will be covering the tests," said Dr. Pedati.

Dr. Pedati adds, she does not know the exact costs of the testing.