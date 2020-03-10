Local daycare: We are always taking preventative measures to block the spread of viruses

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) - Local daycares say they are always taking preventative measures to block the spread of any virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been very few reports of children with coronavirus to date.

In the tri-state area there have been no reports of children testing positive for the virus.

"Tinee Toones Daycare" in North Sioux City, South Dakota, says they sanitize their facility, no matter the circumstances.

Daycare Director Jodi Crippen says they follow the guidelines and regulations set by the Department of Social Services.

She says they disinfect toys after every use, bathrooms, and common surfaces multiple times a day. All daycares are required to sanitize with a mixture of bleach and water.

They also make sure parents keep sick children at home.

"I feel that we don't need to panic because we have always bleached our toys every day, we have always sanitized the tabled, the chairs, the kids have washed their hands before and after every meal, and upon arriving at daycare," said Jodi Crippen, Tinee Toones Daycare Director.

Crippen adds communication with the parents is key to preventing the spread of any sickness in a daycare.