Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Dickinson County taken into custody in Wisconsin

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man wanted in connection to a November stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa, is in custody after being apprehended in Wisconsin.

Forty-three-year-old Teangelo Grice was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on Monday on multiple charges including attempted murder and domestic abuse third offense. Grice was served with a warrant by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on February 20.

He is being held in the Dickinson County Jail a $64,600 bond.

On November 19, 2019, authorities received a 911 call from a Kum and Go convenience store in Spirit Lake about a woman having been stabbed inside the store. Authorities say before they could get there Grice fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Lake Regional Health Care by ambulance for her injuries and has recovered.