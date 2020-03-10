March 10 primaries: The latest results from across the country

(NBC News) -- Six states hold Democratic presidential nominating contests Tuesday, when more than 350 delegates are at stake — the fourth largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.

In the week since Super Tuesday, the Democratic field has winnowed to two main candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, who will compete for delegates in states including Missouri, Washington and Michigan, which has 125 delegates — more than a third of the total available to Democrats on Tuesday.

Polling shows Biden with big leads over Sanders in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, although the former vice president has only a slim lead over Sanders in Washington.

Hawaii Republican Caucuses

Idaho Primary

Michigan Primary

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Missouri

Mississippi Primary

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primaries in Mississippi.

Mississippi has 36 pledged delegates at stake.

Biden campaigned in Mississippi on Sunday, working to shore up support among African Americans, who make up 38% of Mississippi's population and an even larger share of the Democratic electorate. Bernie Sanders canceled a plan to appear Friday in Jackson so he could campaign in Michigan.

Missouri Primary

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primaries in Missouri.

Missouri has 68 delegates at stake.

Missouri is among the more conservative of the six states holding Democratic primaries Tuesday. All but one of the statewide elected officials are Republicans. The Democratic presidential candidate faces an uphill battle to carry Missouri in November against President Donald Trump, who won the state by 19 percentage points in 2016.

North Dakota Primary