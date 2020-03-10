New Jersey reports 1st death in case of the coronavirus

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- The first New Jersey death in a case of the coronavirus has been announced.

Health department Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Tuesday the person who died was a 69-year-old Bergen County man with a history of health complications. He had no travel outside of the United States but had traveled to New York, where there are more than 150 cases.

The number of cases in New Jersey has increased to 15.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, in Dec. 2019, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries including the U.S.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Health officials say people can help prevent the spread of the virus by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

