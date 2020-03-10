Number of coronavirus cases in Iowa rises to 13

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Health officials in Iowa are reporting five additional cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in eastern Iowa's Johnson County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state now has a total of 13 presumptive positive cases.

The IDPH says the new cases are all adults between the ages of 61 to 80 years old and are from Johnson County. They were all on the same Egyptian cruise as the seven previous cases in the county.

All of the COVID-19 cases in Johnson County are in self-isolation and recovering at home.

COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Iowans can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.