Rain chances return for today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday brought some changes to the mild weather streak we had been having.

Temperatures dropped down, with a high in the upper 30s, and a wintry mix made its way through.

Our Tuesday is looking to have some small improvements.

The high will reach the mid 40s, but we can expect light rain and snow chances once again.

It will start with a chance of light snow in the morning, and in the mid-afternoon those chances turn to rain.

It is likely we will see rain through the evening and into the start of our night.

The low tonight will be in the low 30s.

Tomorrow looks more pleasant, with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow night does have a small chance of getting some more light rain.

Those showers could last into Thursday morning, but by the afternoon the sky will be cloudy, and the high will be in the low 50s.

Friday will also be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 40s.

Friday night has a chance of getting rain and snow, this will continue into Saturday and Saturday night.

Saturday’s high will be in the low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 30s.