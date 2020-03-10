River Flood Warning from TUE 10:29 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.

* from this morning to Friday morning.

* At 09AM Tuesday the stage was 20.75 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 21.0 feet by Wednesday March

11. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday March 12.

* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the

South Dakota side of the river.

&&