River Flood Warning from TUE 10:29 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from TUE 10:29 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* from this morning to Friday morning.
* At 09AM Tuesday the stage was 20.75 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 21.0 feet by Wednesday March
11. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday March 12.
* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the
South Dakota side of the river.
&&