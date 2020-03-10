River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…Flood Warning extended until Sunday March 15…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River At Akron.

* until late Saturday night.

* At 10AM Tuesday the stage was 15.96 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Tuesday March 10 and crest

near 16.5 feet by Wednesday March 11. The river will fall below

flood stage by Saturday March 14.

* At stages near 17.0 feet…About 6500 acres of farm land are

flooded.

&&