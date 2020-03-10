River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 09AM Tuesday the stage was 14.79 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will fall below flood stage on Thursday.

* At stages near 15.5 feet…The bridge on 190th Avenue near 240th

Street is overtopped, and 180th Street between 170th Avenue and 190th

Avenue is flooded.

&&