River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until further notice.
* At 09AM Tuesday the stage was 14.79 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will fall below flood stage on Thursday.
* At stages near 15.5 feet…The bridge on 190th Avenue near 240th
Street is overtopped, and 180th Street between 170th Avenue and 190th
Avenue is flooded.
