Sgt. Bluff-Luton pounds Pella in state tourney opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sgt. Bluff-Luton won their Class 3A state tournament opener, 58-43, over third-seeded Pella. It was the eighth straight win for the Warriors, who were 7-10 at one point this season.

Daniel Wright scored and was fouled at the end of the first quarter to give SBL a 16-5 lead. The Warriors held Pella to just 2-for-10 shooting in the first eight minutes.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton increased the lead to 21-5 on a layup from Deric Fitzgerald early in the second quarter. A breakway dunk by Majok Majouk gave the Warriors a 30-13 lead. SBL led Pella 32-18 at halftime.

Pella edged SBL 12-11 in the third, but the Warriors still led 43-30 going to the fourth quarter. Wright led the Warriors with 19 points. Nick Muller added 12 and Majouk had nine points.

Sgt. Bluff-Luton (15-10) will play seventh-seeded Clear Creek-Amana (20-5) in the 3A semifinals on Thursday at 3:45 pm. Clear Creek-Amana beat second-seeded Mount Vernon, 59-45, in their first round game.