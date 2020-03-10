Sioux City woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman will spend the next 15 years in prison for her role in a fatal June 2019 hit-and-run in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

On Tuesday, Maria Gonzalez-Diego was sentenced in Dakota County District Court on one count of motor vehicle homicide. According to the Dakota County Attorney's office, she was sentenced to serve no more than 15 years and no more than 30 years. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim's family and her operator's license has been revoked for 15 years.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of Failed to Stop at the Scene of An Accident Resulting in Death was dropped.

South Sioux City Police say Gonzalez-Diego's northbound vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez on June 24, 2019, as the victim walked across a street.

Lopez De Ramirez later died at a hospital.

Gonzalez-Diego was arrested later that night in Sioux City on second-offense operating while intoxicated, and driving while her license was revoked.