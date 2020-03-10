South Dakota confirms 5 cases of coronavirus in the state

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Health officials in South Dakota have confirmed the state's first cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced there have been five presumptive positive cases in South Dakota.

“The cases are travel-related," said Gov. Kristi Noem. "While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness,”

Gov. Noem says the state has been preparing for COVID-19 over the past weeks. She says "now is the time to prepare and stay informed."

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.