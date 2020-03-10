South Sioux City High School employees learn about mental health through art therapy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - A mental health service in Nebraska is trying to end the stigma against mental health issues.

Heartland Counseling Services, a mental health organization in Nebraska, held the second part of a self-care workshop this Tuesday at South Sioux City High School.

The workshop was led by Jennifer Jackson, the Executive Director of Heartland Counseling Services, who teaches strategies using art therapy to encourage individual self-care.

Jackson says she's helping the employees of South Sioux City High School by suggesting activities that promote positive thinking. Staff members make a list of activities they like to do and prescribe it to themselves by putting it into a pill bottle.

"We don't always have to take prescribed medication to take care of ourselves," said Jackson. "Sometimes, we just need to be mindful of how to possibly exercise, eat right, do things that we enjoy, and really take care of ourselves."

Heartland Counseling conducts workshops like these for other agencies, including Wayne State College. Employees there plan to keep educating the public about mental health.