Special Olympics Iowa cancels mid-winter tournament due to coronavirus concerns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Special Olympics Iowa has announced it has canceled the 2020 mid-winter tournament in Iowa City.

The tournament was scheduled to go from March 13-14, but due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, they are canceling the event.

"While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is our top priority," said John Kliegl, President and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa.

The announcement comes after Iowa has confirmed eight cases of coronavirus since Sunday. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are currently 11 tests pending in the state.

