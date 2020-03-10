US starts troop pullout, seeks end to Afghan leaders’ feud

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The U.S. military says it has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. That's according to a statement by a U.S. military spokesman in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

It's a step forward in the Trump administration's peace deal with the Taliban. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also praised the Afghan president for promising to stop dragging his feet on a Taliban prisoner release.

The next step is intra-Afghan talks between all factions including the Taliban. But the Afghan government is in disarray over who actually won last year's presidential election, and has yet to put together a negotiating team.

The incumbent president and his main rival held dueling inaugurations Monday.

And while troops have begun to withdraw, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East is painting a grim picture of the peace process with the Taliban in Afghanistan. He says the current level of attacks is higher than allowed in the plan.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he has plans to cut the number of troops to 8,600 by the summer, but so far the U.S. "has not developed military plans" for the full withdrawal in 14 months that is called for in the peace plan.