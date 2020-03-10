 Skip to Content

What’s Cookin’?: Chicken Tikka Masala

Sukhwinder Singh with KTIV's Matt Breen in the KTIV Kitchen.

Ingredients:

  • For marinade chicken:
    • Fresh chicken breasts
    • Ginger garlic paste
    • Sour cream
    • Salt
    • Turmeric powder
    • Garam masala
    • chili powder
  • For masala sauce:
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 3 tomatoes, finely chopped
    • Ginger garlic paste
    • Cumin seeds
    • Salt
    • Turmeric powder
    • Garam masala
    • Paprika
    • Shahi spice
    • Heavy whipping cream

Directions:

  • Mix ingredients together for the marinade.
  • Marinade chicken overnight, or at least for four hours.
  • Bake chicken in oven.
  • Mix ingredients for the sauce.
  • Mix marinaded chicken and sauce together.

Dean Welte

