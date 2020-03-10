What’s Cookin’?: Chicken Tikka Masala
Ingredients:
- For marinade chicken:
- Fresh chicken breasts
- Ginger garlic paste
- Sour cream
- Salt
- Turmeric powder
- Garam masala
- chili powder
- For masala sauce:
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 tomatoes, finely chopped
- Ginger garlic paste
- Cumin seeds
- Salt
- Turmeric powder
- Garam masala
- Paprika
- Shahi spice
- Heavy whipping cream
Directions:
- Mix ingredients together for the marinade.
- Marinade chicken overnight, or at least for four hours.
- Bake chicken in oven.
- Mix ingredients for the sauce.
- Mix marinaded chicken and sauce together.