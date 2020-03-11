A windy and cooler day moves in for Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After some morning clouds and fog, we cleared out some by the afternoon and saw very mild conditions as highs rose into the 50s for most of us.

We’ll see more clouds move in tonight with a slight chance of sprinkles or a light rain shower.

Just a small chance of sprinkles could continue into Thursday morning but we'll then see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Friday will turn a bit cooler again with highs in the mid 40s as clouds will be on the increase.

Things become more interesting Friday night into Saturday when a storm system moves into the Midwest.

This system will likely bring snow into the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

As temperatures warm on Saturday, we could see a mix of light rain and snow continue into Saturday afternoon.

There will be a chance of accumulations with this system with 2 to 4 inch amounts possible in central and western Siouxland with amounts becoming lighter as you move to the east.

Any accumulations would be quite slushy.

There is still a lot of time before this system arrives so changes are still possible and even likely.

Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy with highs near 40 degrees.

An active weather pattern is then expected to continue into next week with rain and snow chances possible Monday through Wednesday.

Highs on Monday will probably be in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday might stay pretty chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Low 40s could then return Wednesday.