Additional COVID-19 case reported in Johnson County, IA

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, has increased by one to a total of 14 in the state of Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the new case is an older adult, between 61 to 80 years old, from Johnson County and was on the same Egyptian cruise as the other 12 cases in the county.

State leaders said so far there are 13 cases in Johnson County and one case in Pottawattamie County, near Omaha, Nebraska.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Iowans can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S.