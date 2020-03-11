Boyden-Hull boys advance to 2A title game

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Boyden-Hull moved into the Class 2A title game with a 64-49 win over Camanche Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Marcus Kelderman had 27 points off the bench for the top-seeded Comets. Tanner Te Slaa added 13 points and Andrew Frick had 11. Boyden-Hull, who has won three state titles in Class 1A, is a win away from their first 2A championship.

"There's nothing like it," said head coach Bill Francis. "The first best feeling is winning that sub-state game and getting down here and then getting to that state championship game and just having a chance. You wanna get to that position and have a chance to go in to that Friday game with a chance to win it all."

"It feels great," said junior Marcus Kelderman. "We work extremely hard, kids in practice work extremely hard. We wanna give ourselves the best chance at going and we did that."

"It's awesome for us. we're thrilled to be here," said sophomore Tanner Te Slaa. "We worked so hard for this and everyone's worked so hard. The coaches, players, we've put a lot into this and this is what we've been working for so we're just happy to be here."

The class 2A championship game is Friday afternoon at 3:45 against third-seeded North Linn (26-0). North Linn beat second-seeded Treynor, 79-58, in their semifinal.