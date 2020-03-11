COVID-19: Symptoms compared to other illnesses

With the world waiting for each new story about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, flu cases across the country are still concerning.

This season alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza. Meanwhile, more coronavirus cases are being reported across the country.

According to the CDC, Both COVID-19 and influenza are both respiratory illnesses caused by viruses.

But with the flu, COVID-19 and allergies all having similar symptoms, it can be hard to tell the difference.

Allergy Symptoms

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the following are symptoms of allergies.

runny nose, stuffy nose and sneezing

wheezing, shortness of breath

cough

rashes

fatigue

headache

nausea and vomiting

fever

Influenza Symptoms

The CDC reports that the flu can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu.

fever, or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

COVID-19 Symptoms

The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19.

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

May appear 2-14 days after exposure

Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 is urged to call their healthcare provider.