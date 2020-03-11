Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Cedar County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

