Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Lyon County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast
Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&