Drake University closing campus for two weeks after spring break

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Drake University is moving all of its classes online for two weeks after Spring Break amid growing concerns about COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The Des Moines university announced on Wednesday that all courses will be delivered ‘remotely’ from March 23rd-April 3rd. The school says students are strongly encouraged to stay home for those two weeks. Students will be allowed to stay in residence halls but they must register with the Residence Life office before doing so.

The school is also canceling most on-campus events, beginning with events scheduled for this weekend. The school says the Drake Relays and commencement are still going on as planned, but they are monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Grinnell College announced it is moving all of its course work online for the rest of the semester after Spring Break. 13 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. 12 of them were part of a Johnson County group that took an Egyptian cruise together. On Wednesday morning one of those residents was reportedly in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Drake University says students in ‘experiential learning’ including internships, student teaching and clinic work will still report to those sites. Faculty and staff will still report to the campus as usual during the two week time period.

More information about the changes on campus can be found online at www.drake.edu/coronavirus