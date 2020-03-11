Foggy morning followed by mild weather

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a majority of Siouxland until 10 AM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The last two days brought us a mix of rain and snow, but that all cleared up last night and today is looking to be more mild.

The temperatures will be warmer, with a high in the mid 50s.

And it will be a mostly sunny sky.

Very late tonight, some light rain chances return.

This could linger into our Thursday morning.

The low tonight will be in the upper 30s.

So Thursday may start off with some light sprinkles, but they will move out and leave us with a partly cloudy sky.

The high will be in the low 50s, but it will also be a breezy day, with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny, and the high will be in the mid 40s. Friday night has a chance of rain and snow.

This system will last into Saturday.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 40s.

Monday and Tuesday return rain and snow chances.

Monday’s high will be in the mid 40s, and Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 30s.