Health officials to hold news conference to update public on status of coronavirus in Woodbury County

WATCH LIVE: Health officials hold news conference to update public on status of coronavirus in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland District Health Department announced it will be holding a news conference to update the public about the status of the coronavirus in Woodbury County.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday at the Emergency Operations Center, located on the Western Iowa Tech College Campus.

Officials from the Siouxland District Health Department and community partners will be present to provide information related to the status of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Woodbury County.

KTIV will be broadcasting the news conference on channel four as well as streaming it live on our Facebook page.