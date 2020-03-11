Loaded handgun taken from Nebraska woman at Sioux City airport

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Nebraska woman was caught with a 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, by a TSA officer at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

According to a press release, on March 11 the gun was spotted by a TSA officer as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine while inside the woman's carry-on bag.

The TSA notified Sioux City police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the woman.

It was the first gun caught at the airport so far this year.

The woman, who lives in Ponca, Nebraska, told officials she did not know she had a loaded gun with her. She claimed the gun belonged to her husband they had reported the gun as stolen because they lost track of it.

The TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.