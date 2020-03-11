Morningside men roll in NAIA tournament opener

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Morningside opened the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament with a 99-58 win over College of the Ozarks (MO) on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mustangs shot 55% in the first half and led 42-30 at haltime. Mornigside increased the lead to 50-30 early in the second half before Ozarks cut the lead in half with a 10-0 run. The Mustangs promptly went on a 13-2 run to put the game away.

Tyler Borchers led the Mustangs with 18 points. Trey Brown had 14 points while Zach Imig and Will Pottebaum added 13 each as the Mustangs improved to 27-3.

"We had five guys in double figures. That's just been this group all year," said head coach Jim Sykes. "If we continue to do that we're going to be at our best."

"As good as this feels today, we just got to take it with a grain of sand and keep on moving," said Imig. "Because each game is the next most important game. This type of tournament you just have to go game by game until you're fortunate to make it to the end."

Morningside will play fourth-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday morning at 10:15. Wesleyan beat the defending champs from Spring Arbor, Michigan, in their opener 70-68.