NAIA taking precautions for COVID-19 at Sioux City tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The 29th annual NAIA Women's Basketball Division II National Championship is underway in Sioux City.

Players, coaches and fans of 32 teams, means big crowds, and a more likely chance of spreading sickness.

Wednesday, the NCAA announced the Division I basketball tournament will not be open to the general public because of the coronavirus. Leaders with the NAIA say it hasn't come to that point just yet.

The national organization says they are well aware of the situation and don't plan on limiting the spectators who can attend.

They are encouraging the players to fist or forearm bump to replace the traditional post-game handshake.

Cleaning common surfaces is something they are prioritizing.

"We've increased the hand sanitizer stations, we're encouraging people to wash their hands often," said Mike Scaggs, Co-Chairman Director of NAIA. "We're wiping down the locker rooms between games when the teams are done in there. We're using Clorox wipes on door handles, railings, everywhere we can."

One spectator says she is not too concerned about the virus and will continue to do what she normally does during this time of year.

"I'm just washing my hands more," said Kylee Eickholt, Spectator. "Going out in public I make sure that I am keeping my distance and washing down the grocery cart. Just keeping my distance mostly."

Several spectators at Wednesday's game said they consider this virus to be a more serious case of the flu. And they'll take the precautions they would normally take during flu season.

Sioux City has been home to the NAIA D-II Women's Basketball National Championship since 1998.

The tournament ends on March 17.