Norfolk teacher in voluntary self-isolation due to possible COVID-19 exposure

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Norfolk, Nebraska, Public School system has alerted parents that one of its teachers may have been exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The teacher is now in voluntary self-isolation after attending a basketball game on March 5.

In a letter to parents, school leaders say at last week's Girls State Basketball Tournament the teacher in question was in the same crowd or section as a high school student, from Crofton, Nebraska, with a "presumptive positive" test for the coronavirus.

The letter says "out of an abundance of caution, we have asked this teacher to stay home until she receives further direction from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department."

The school district has also moved her classes to a different location within the high school until workers can thoroughly disinfect her classroom.

