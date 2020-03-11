NSAA Boys Basketball Tournament to be played without fans due to COVID-19 concerns

The Nebraska School Activities Association has restricted fan access to the boy's state basketball championships that will begin in Lincoln, Thursday.

The decision was made due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the NSAA said "attendance will be limited to the varsity players, coaches, team support personnel and school administrators of the qualifying schools and their immediate families. Immediate family includes parents, stepparents, guardians, siblings, other members living in the athlete’s household, and grandparents."

School administrators will be required to provide a list of those persons meeting the qualifications for entry.

Administrators will be at the entrance of each venue to identify and grant entry to those persons on the list.

The NSAA added that those allowed to enter the venue will be required to purchase a ticket if they have not purchased tickets or passes.

Pre-purchased online tickets will not be honored.