River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River At Akron.
* until late Friday night.
* At 09AM Wednesday the stage was 16.30 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Friday March 13.
* At stages near 16.0 feet…Several farm levees are overtopped with
significant flooding of agricultural lands.
&&