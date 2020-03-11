River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River At Akron.

* until late Friday night.

* At 09AM Wednesday the stage was 16.30 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Friday March 13.

* At stages near 16.0 feet…Several farm levees are overtopped with

significant flooding of agricultural lands.

