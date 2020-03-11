South Dakota now reporting 8 cases of COVID-19

SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) -- The South Dakota Department of Health says three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

According to the state's department of health, there are now eight cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Health officials say the counties affected are Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, Minnehaha, Pennington and Bon Homme.

Health officials say you can take the following precautions to avoid the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

If you do develop symptoms of COVID-19 medical experts suggest the following: